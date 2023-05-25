JSF Financial LLC Buys 63 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $283.29. 396,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,403,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

