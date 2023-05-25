JSF Financial LLC Has $326,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

