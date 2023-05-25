JSF Financial LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock worth $25,882,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,278. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

