JSF Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,256 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $172.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,068. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

