JSF Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,571 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.82. 1,286,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

