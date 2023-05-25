JSF Financial LLC Sells 43,342 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,342 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,293,000 after purchasing an additional 800,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,067. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

