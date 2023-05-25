JSF Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $107.72. 3,367,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,259. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

