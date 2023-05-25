Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Juva Life Stock Down 26.0 %
OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 38,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,577. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.
About Juva Life
