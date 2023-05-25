Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Juva Life Stock Down 26.0 %

OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 38,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,577. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

