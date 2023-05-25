Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Up 18.2%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 638,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,123% from the average daily volume of 52,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name; and medical device coatings under the Aledex name.

