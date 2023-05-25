Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 2,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 18,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

About Kasikornbank Public

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

