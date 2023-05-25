Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the April 30th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.3 %

About Key Tronic

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.32. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

