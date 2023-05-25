KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Upgrade Rating at 888

888 reiterated their upgrade rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.05. 2,975,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,075,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

