Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Argus

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.35%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after acquiring an additional 834,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after buying an additional 1,073,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after buying an additional 1,133,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.