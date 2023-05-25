Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Up 0.1%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.95). Approximately 10,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 423,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.95).

The stock has a market cap of £129.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.93.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

