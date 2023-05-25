Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $181.50

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$181.50 and traded as high as C$185.10. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$184.65, with a volume of 61,045 shares changing hands.

KXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 440.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.05 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.733897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$245,221.06. In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,708. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

