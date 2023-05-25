Kokoswap Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $99.90 million and approximately $40,426.53 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

