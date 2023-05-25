Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.57) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.59) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €32.90 ($35.76). 47,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,870. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.35. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €24.80 ($26.96) and a one year high of €35.51 ($38.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of €23.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5044 per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.