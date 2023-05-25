Konnect 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $100,785.56 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $100,785.56 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konnect has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

