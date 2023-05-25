Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $96.16 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,378,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.