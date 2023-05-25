KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Up 14,393.9% in May

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,600 shares, a growth of 14,393.9% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Stock Up 25.0 %

KYNC opened at 0.00 on Thursday. KYN Capital Group has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

