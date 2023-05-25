Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 1,871,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,598,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
