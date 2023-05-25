Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDGet Rating) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 1,871,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,598,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

