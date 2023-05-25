Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 1,871,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,598,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.