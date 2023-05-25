L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 150.6% in May

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.3 %

AIQUY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 128,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,005. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.4778 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

