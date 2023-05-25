L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 150.6% in May

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 150.6% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.3 %
AIQUY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 128,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,005. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.
L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.4778 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.