Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
Lavoro Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07.
Institutional Trading of Lavoro
Lavoro Company Profile
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
