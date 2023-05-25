Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at $11,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

