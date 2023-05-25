Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 4.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $62.94. Approximately 198,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 757,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
