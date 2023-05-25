Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 4.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $62.94. Approximately 198,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 757,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

