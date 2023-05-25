Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Phoebe A. Wood Sells 6,000 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LEG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,067. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

