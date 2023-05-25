Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.89.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

