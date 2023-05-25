Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives $64.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several research firms have commented on LNW. Susquehanna raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 140.65%. The business had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

