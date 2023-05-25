LINK Price Reaches $37.48 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, LINK has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $37.48 or 0.00143416 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $253.69 million and approximately $805,745.46 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,769,046 coins. LINK’s official message board is finschia.medium.com. The official website for LINK is finschia.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

