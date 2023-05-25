Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $968,703.55

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $112.49 million and approximately $968,703.55 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003283 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003218 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001069 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,496,587 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

