LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 10.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 130,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 512,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.
