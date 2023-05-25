LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Down 10.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 130,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 512,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

LiveRamp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

About LiveRamp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

