LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14% Tucows -13.61% -44.15% -6.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveVox and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 32.22%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Tucows.

This table compares LiveVox and Tucows’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 1.64 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -6.84 Tucows $321.14 million 1.01 -$27.57 million ($4.05) -7.36

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveVox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveVox beats Tucows on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

