LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.78. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4,288 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

