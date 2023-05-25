LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $9.08

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.78. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 4,288 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Group (LVWR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.