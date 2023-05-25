Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Update

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the April 30th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lizhi by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of LIZI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 5,738,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,552. Lizhi has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter. Lizhi had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 25.61%.

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

