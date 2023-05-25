Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Logansport Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 23.81%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.