Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys 12,312 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 4.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,209,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $258,551,000 after buying an additional 92,968 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,588. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

