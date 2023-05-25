Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Unilever by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 72,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $4,354,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 68,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Unilever by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 813,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,390. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.