Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,157 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. J&J Snack Foods makes up approximately 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 43.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.45. 12,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 116.18%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

