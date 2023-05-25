Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,197,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,313 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,758,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 747,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vontier by 233.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 541,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 676.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,193 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock remained flat at $28.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 245,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,928. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

