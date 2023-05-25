Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.57 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.12.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

