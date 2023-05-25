Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.26. 1,046,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,716,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.73 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

