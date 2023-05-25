Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.50. The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 3,617,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,344,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Get Lufax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lufax had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.