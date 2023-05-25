Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.47 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and $202,450.89 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,121.14 or 1.00029402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000537 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $106,853.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

