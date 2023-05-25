Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $12.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Maisons du Monde has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.