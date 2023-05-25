Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.86) to GBX 260 ($3.23) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised Man Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.99) to GBX 360 ($4.48) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

