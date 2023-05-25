Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Purchases £30,590 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £30,590 ($38,047.26).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

LON:MNL traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) on Thursday, reaching GBX 435 ($5.41). 328,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 386.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 361.85. The firm has a market cap of £174.83 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.43. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 318 ($3.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 443 ($5.51).

Manchester & London Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -843.37%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

