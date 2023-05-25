Marissa B. Espineli Sells 5,000 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marissa B. Espineli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 3,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,730.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ INOD opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

Featured Articles

