Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,602 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up approximately 9.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $282,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 235.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAC traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.72. 117,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,797. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day moving average is $141.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

