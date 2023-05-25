Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.70

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and traded as high as $144.69. Marubeni shares last traded at $144.15, with a volume of 4,854 shares traded.

Marubeni Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.33. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

