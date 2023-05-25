Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up to $45.98

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.98, but opened at $49.00. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 6,692,641 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.00, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

