Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.75

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 108806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Mativ Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mativ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -941.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

